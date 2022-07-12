Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 1,100 Shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, Director Pamela Shelley-Kessler purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $50,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,430. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.62. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.22). Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $130.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.51 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 1st. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 255.56%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com lowered Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.95.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

