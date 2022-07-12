Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,364 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Keel Point LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 2,765 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,302 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Shares of LOW opened at $180.11 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $186.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

