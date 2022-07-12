Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,508 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $194,836,000 after purchasing an additional 587,676 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3,171.4% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 389,590 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $100,498,000 after buying an additional 377,681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.5% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,166,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $235,929,000 after buying an additional 312,205 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.16.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $180.11 on Tuesday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $263.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.46. The company has a market capitalization of $115.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 251.50% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.08%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

