Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Lowered to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $200.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $375.00.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LULU. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lululemon Athletica from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KGI Securities cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $418.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $281.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $290.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $251.51 and a 1-year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 39.23%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, for a total transaction of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 10.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 268 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.7% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 604 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.2% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 891 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

