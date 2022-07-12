LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives $112.12 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,394,555.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 418.5% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB opened at $86.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.92. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $83.09 and a 52-week high of $117.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 27.11%.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

