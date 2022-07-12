Madalena Energy (CVE:MVN) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.08

Madalena Energy Inc (CVE:MVN – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.08 and traded as low as C$0.08. Madalena Energy shares last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 111,000 shares trading hands.
The company has a market capitalization of C$43.52 million and a PE ratio of -26.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.24.
Madalena Energy Company Profile (CVE:MVN)
