Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,580 Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,580 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 1,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,256 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC opened at $475.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $344.89 and a twelve month high of $492.30. The firm has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $463.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $436.30.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.07%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.80.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

