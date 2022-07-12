Magnolia Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,682 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Magnolia Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,682 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Boeing from $250.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.83.

Shares of BA opened at $136.99 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $241.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.64. The firm has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

