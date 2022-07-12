Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.25.

Several research firms have commented on MARA. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 15,424 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.63 per share, with a total value of $148,533.12. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tobam grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 139.3% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 1,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MARA stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. Marathon Digital has a 12 month low of $5.20 and a 12 month high of $83.45. The stock has a market cap of $830.27 million, a P/E ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 4.81. The company has a current ratio of 40.00, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.20). Marathon Digital had a positive return on equity of 19.68% and a negative net margin of 68.64%. The firm had revenue of $51.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Digital will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

