McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF) Lowered to “Neutral” at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of McPhy Energy (OTCMKTS:MPHYF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have €16.00 ($16.00) price objective on the stock.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day moving average is $20.06. McPhy Energy has a 52-week low of $14.60 and a 52-week high of $14.60.

McPhy Energy SA designs, develops, and supplies hydrogen production, storage, and distribution equipment for hydrogen energy, hydrogen mobility, and industrial hydrogen markets. The company offers alkaline electrolyzers; and hydrogen storage solutions and fuel cells. It also designs hydrogen stations; and provides integrated hydrogen solutions.

