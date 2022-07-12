Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Fortem Financial Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,102 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 1.9% of Fortem Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Fortem Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.95. The company has a market cap of $238.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

