Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 27,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 296,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,735,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 4,074,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,248,000 after purchasing an additional 333,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $94.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.89 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.18.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

