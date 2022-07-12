Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) Price Target Cut to $60.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Methanex from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Methanex from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $37.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Methanex has a twelve month low of $29.61 and a twelve month high of $56.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.22.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Methanex had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Methanex will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEOH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methanex during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 779 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. 91.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

