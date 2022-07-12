Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Position Lifted by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 30 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,222.83 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,217.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,353.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,082.78 and a 1-year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $897.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.08 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 540.97% and a net margin of 20.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Mettler-Toledo International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,600.00 to $1,410.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, insider Gerry Keller sold 948 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,195.60, for a total transaction of $1,133,428.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,778. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,237.68, for a total value of $15,471,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,183 shares in the company, valued at $26,217,775.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,571 shares of company stock worth $48,377,720. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

