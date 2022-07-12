Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives $90.70 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.20.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Microchip Technology to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $58.87 on Friday. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.73.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 41.89% and a net margin of 18.85%. Microchip Technology’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.57%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CEO Ganesh Moorthy bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.29 per share, with a total value of $458,320.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 720,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,266,731.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $155,051.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,564 shares of company stock worth $637,217. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 104.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 103.9% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,873 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $947,000 after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

