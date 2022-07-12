Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,834 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.2% of Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

Microsoft stock opened at $264.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

