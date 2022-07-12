Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Reduced by Alhambra Investment Partners LLC

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,333 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.9% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after purchasing an additional 584,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,107,412,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,613 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $264.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSFT. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $298.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.34.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

