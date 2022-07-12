Morgan Stanley Cuts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $46.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $100.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.48.

C stock opened at $46.19 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $74.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $91.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.63.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. Citigroup had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Nvwm LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

