Mpac Group (LON:MPAC) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Mpac Group (LON:MPAC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Shares of MPAC opened at GBX 260 ($3.09) on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 406.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 478.63. Mpac Group has a one year low of GBX 188 ($2.24) and a one year high of GBX 665.40 ($7.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of £53.02 million and a P/E ratio of 652.63.

Get Mpac Group alerts:

In other news, insider Will Wilkins sold 16,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 470 ($5.59), for a total value of £75,759.30 ($90,103.83). Also, insider Antony Steels sold 93,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 394 ($4.69), for a total value of £367,353.78 ($436,909.82).

Mpac Group plc provides packaging and automation solutions to healthcare, pharmaceutical, and food and beverage sectors worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment and Service segments. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and engineers packaging solutions; offers automation and secondary packaging equipment, end-of-line robotic with integrated testing solutions, and at line instrumentation solutions; and designs and integrates packaging systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mpac Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mpac Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.