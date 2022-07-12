NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $2.09 on Monday. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $7.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.04.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Human Coronavirus Program for COVID-19 seasonal coronavirus affliction; HerpeCide Dermal Topical and Eye Drops for the treatment of shingles, PHN, chickenpox, herpes, recurrent herpes labialis, genital herpes, and ocular herpes keratitis; and HerpeCide IntraOcular Injection for viral acute retinal necrosis The company also develops FluCide Broad-Spectrum Anti-Influenza nanoviricide, which is injectable for hospitalized patients and oral for outpatients; Nanoviricide eye drops for viral diseases of the external eye; DengueCide for treatment of various types of Dengue viruses; and HIVCide, an escape-resistant anti-HIV nanoviricide.

