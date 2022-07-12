Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of NATR stock opened at $10.37 on Friday. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a twelve month low of $10.17 and a twelve month high of $19.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 4.84%. The firm had revenue of $110.49 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NATR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Nature's Sunshine Products

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

