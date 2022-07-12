Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Get Nature's Sunshine Products alerts:

NATR opened at $10.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $19.26. The company has a market capitalization of $202.01 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.64.

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $110.49 million for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATR. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

About Nature’s Sunshine Products (Get Rating)

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nature's Sunshine Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.