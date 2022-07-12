Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Barclays

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Navient from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NAVI opened at $14.73 on Monday. Navient has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $23.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 19.55 and a quick ratio of 19.55.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Navient will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Navient by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Full18 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 41,634 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Navient by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,024 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

