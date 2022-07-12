Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,221 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Netflix were worth $6,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Netflix from $465.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.03.

Netflix stock opened at $177.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.04 and its 200-day moving average is $323.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a market cap of $78.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

