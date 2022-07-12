NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Holdings Trimmed by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in NetScout Systems by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

NTCT stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.01 and a 1 year high of $37.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 63.84, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.60.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. NetScout Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

