New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of New Relic (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $64.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on New Relic from $110.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut New Relic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.36.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $54.17 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $69.35. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -13.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. New Relic has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.92 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 74.08% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. Equities research analysts predict that New Relic will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other New Relic news, CEO William Staples sold 13,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $929,364.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,209,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 15,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.52, for a total value of $1,101,240.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,272.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,752 shares of company stock worth $8,028,732 in the last 90 days. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of New Relic by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of New Relic by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

