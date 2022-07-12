New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $31.34 Million Stake in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,167 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Equifax worth $31,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EFX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Equifax from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Equifax from $335.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Equifax from $254.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.31.

EFX stock opened at $189.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $23.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.25 and a fifty-two week high of $300.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.45 and a 200-day moving average of $219.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Equifax’s payout ratio is 25.20%.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.74, for a total transaction of $3,071,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

