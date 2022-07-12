New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 166 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 633,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of General Mills worth $42,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 17.0% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 90,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 13,104 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 198,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,408,000 after acquiring an additional 7,704 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter worth about $3,149,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in General Mills by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 43,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total transaction of $3,132,323.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,295,132.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,302 shares of company stock valued at $6,349,584 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.82. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $76.73.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. General Mills’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.55.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

