New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,929 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 925,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,929 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $45,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $46.50 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $51.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.54.

BK stock opened at $41.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.56. The stock has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 1 year low of $40.26 and a 1 year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.31%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 33.66%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

