New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 11,306 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of Biogen worth $34,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Biogen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,682,201,000 after buying an additional 107,970 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Biogen by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,768,000 after buying an additional 184,726 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $373,125,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,043,000 after purchasing an additional 62,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,131,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,365,000 after purchasing an additional 140,484 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BIIB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.56.

Biogen stock opened at $215.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $202.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $212.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.16 and a 12-month high of $358.77.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.41 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

