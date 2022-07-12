North American Construction Group Ltd. Acquires 19,100 Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,237.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$281,237.95.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$275,966.35.

On Wednesday, July 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$13.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,736.62.

On Wednesday, June 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$14.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,725.00.

On Monday, June 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 56,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$810,577.60.

On Friday, June 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,656.55.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,539.35.

On Monday, June 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$282,771.68.

On Friday, June 17th, North American Construction Group Ltd. acquired 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$277,333.91.

On Wednesday, June 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.16 per share, with a total value of C$308,621.62.

On Monday, June 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.86 per share, with a total value of C$302,956.56.

NOA stock opened at C$14.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.64. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$13.55 and a 1-year high of C$22.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$17.59. The firm has a market cap of C$416.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$176.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$186.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NOA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$28.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.50.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

