North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Insider Acquires C$275,966.35 in Stock

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) insider North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$275,966.35. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 95,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,379,831.75.

North American Construction Group Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 6th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.81 per share, for a total transaction of C$263,736.62.

On Monday, July 4th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,237.95.

On Wednesday, June 29th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$281,725.00.

On Monday, June 27th, North American Construction Group Ltd. purchased 56,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.47 per share, for a total transaction of C$810,577.60.

On Friday, June 24th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$270,656.55.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$276,539.35.

On Monday, June 20th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$282,771.68.

On Friday, June 17th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$14.52 per share, for a total transaction of C$277,333.91.

On Wednesday, June 15th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$16.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$308,621.62.

On Monday, June 13th, North American Construction Group Ltd. bought 19,100 shares of North American Construction Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$15.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$302,956.56.

TSE:NOA opened at C$14.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.59. The stock has a market cap of C$416.06 million and a PE ratio of 10.10. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$13.55 and a 52 week high of C$22.00.

North American Construction Group ( TSE:NOA Get Rating ) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$176.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$186.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. CIBC lowered their price target on North American Construction Group from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, ATB Capital decreased their target price on North American Construction Group from C$28.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$25.50.

About North American Construction Group (Get Rating)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

