Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at B. Riley

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NWBI. StockNews.com started coverage on Northwest Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Northwest Bancshares from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Get Northwest Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:NWBI opened at $12.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. Northwest Bancshares has a 12-month low of $12.04 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Northwest Bancshares ( NASDAQ:NWBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.15 million. Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 26.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.07%.

In related news, EVP Ronald B. Andzelik sold 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $95,482.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,343.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deborah J. Esq. Chadsey sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,905 shares of company stock worth $199,712 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 95,854 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,614 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 69,520 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,585 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northwest Bancshares (Get Rating)

Northwest Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.