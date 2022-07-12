NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,280 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,651 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 0.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $32,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $52,304,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,846,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,719,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,668 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 732.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,989,809 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $585,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $12,287,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $151.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $378.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $170.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.41.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

