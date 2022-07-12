Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO) Receives GBX 1,688 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Ocado Group plc (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,688 ($20.08).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($20.22) price objective on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,550 ($18.43) to GBX 850 ($10.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($21.41) to GBX 1,415 ($16.83) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite bought 12,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 794 ($9.44) per share, for a total transaction of £100,044 ($118,986.68). Insiders have bought 12,650 shares of company stock valued at $10,048,720 in the last quarter.

Shares of LON OCDO opened at GBX 835.60 ($9.94) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £6.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96. Ocado Group has a 52-week low of GBX 9.50 ($0.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,105 ($25.04). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 840.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,136.72.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

