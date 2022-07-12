Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY) Director Buys C$19,611.00 in Stock

Olympia Financial Group Inc. (TSE:OLY – Get Rating) Director Gerardus Adrianus Janssen acquired 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$65.37 per share, with a total value of C$19,611.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$359,535.
Gerardus Adrianus Janssen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 20th, Gerardus Adrianus Janssen acquired 200 shares of Olympia Financial Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$58.50 per share, with a total value of C$11,700.00.
Shares of OLY opened at C$63.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Olympia Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of C$44.05 and a one year high of C$65.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$153.21 million and a P/E ratio of 21.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$59.32 and a 200 day moving average of C$53.26.
Olympia Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Olympia Financial Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Olympia Trust Company, operates as a non-deposit taking trust company in Canada. The company operates through Investment Account Services, Currency and Global Payments, Private Health Services Plan, Exempt Edge, Corporate and Shareholder Services, and divisions.
Featured Stories
