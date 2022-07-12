Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Incyte by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Incyte alerts:

NASDAQ:INCY opened at $80.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.66. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $733.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.54 million. Incyte had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares in the company, valued at $3,200,045.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

INCY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Incyte from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.09.

Incyte Profile (Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.