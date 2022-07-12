Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.21 Million Position in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 24,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $553,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $1,486,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in STAAR Surgical during the 1st quarter valued at $5,684,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in STAAR Surgical by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $2,012,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,808,751.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAAR Surgical stock opened at $75.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.43 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.53. STAAR Surgical has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $163.08.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.53 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAAR Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

