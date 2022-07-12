Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $1.24 Million Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in FormFactor by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 619 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 496.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in FormFactor during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. 92.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Shares of FORM opened at $35.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.37 and a 200 day moving average of $40.05. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.60.

FormFactor ( NASDAQ:FORM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $197.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FORM. CL King boosted their price objective on FormFactor from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on FormFactor from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on FormFactor from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

In other FormFactor news, Director Raymond A. Link sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total value of $64,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 61,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,469,800.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FormFactor Profile (Get Rating)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.