Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $1.31 Million in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASO. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 523.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 705,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,987,000 after acquiring an additional 592,619 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,856,000. Chimera Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,246,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,845,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 180.1% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 422,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,563,000 after purchasing an additional 271,864 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASO shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $43.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $61.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.08.

Shares of NASDAQ ASO opened at $37.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $51.08.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile (Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

