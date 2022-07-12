Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 14.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 11.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 35.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of Kellogg during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:K opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.81. The company has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $75.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,960,432,640.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 876,918 shares of company stock worth $61,666,335 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

