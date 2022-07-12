Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 184 Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MRCY. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $180,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

MRCY stock opened at $63.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 300.06, a PEG ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.89. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $72.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.54.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. The business had revenue of $233.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.34 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRCY. Robert W. Baird upgraded Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mercury Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

