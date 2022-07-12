Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 386 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Timken by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,660,000 after buying an additional 474,870 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Timken by 2,351.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 470,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,595,000 after buying an additional 451,248 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Timken during the fourth quarter worth about $29,661,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Timken by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,797,000 after buying an additional 380,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Timken during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,673,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. The Timken Company has a 12 month low of $50.85 and a 12 month high of $80.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.55.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.41%.

TKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Timken from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.78.

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,511 shares of Timken stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.94, for a total value of $570,089.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,400.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $171,285.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $992,257.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Timken Profile (Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.