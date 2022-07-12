Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 400 Shares of Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ENV. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Envestnet by 123.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 158,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,540,000 after acquiring an additional 87,469 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Envestnet by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Envestnet by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENV. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $90.00 to $73.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.14.

ENV stock opened at $51.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -183.17 and a beta of 1.16. Envestnet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.91 and a 12 month high of $85.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day moving average is $70.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.11). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The business had revenue of $321.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $49,486.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,472,703.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

