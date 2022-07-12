Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 800 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $1,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 135.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 680,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,240,000 after acquiring an additional 123,761 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after buying an additional 9,332 shares in the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $78,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,770.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.20. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.92 and a 12 month high of $45.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $187.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.69 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 42.15%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.18%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

