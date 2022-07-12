Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OSK. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 5,762.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Oshkosh from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.77.

NYSE:OSK opened at $80.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.44. Oshkosh Co. has a 52 week low of $78.68 and a 52 week high of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Oshkosh Profile (Get Rating)

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.