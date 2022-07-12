Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Shares of OXBR opened at $2.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $7.13.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a net margin of 83.77% and a return on equity of 57.64%.
Oxbridge Re Company Profile (Get Rating)
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. It underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. The company distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
