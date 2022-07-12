PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $98.00 Price Target at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $129.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $151.14.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $70.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.55 and a 200-day moving average of $110.94. The company has a market capitalization of $81.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.44.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 51.4% in the second quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its stake in PayPal by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,678,000. Cim LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 66,730 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.8% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.