Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Given “Underperform” Rating at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reissued their underperform rating on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $19.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PEB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.25 to $23.25 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.36.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

PEB stock opened at $17.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $16.04 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust ( NYSE:PEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.75). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 18.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.40%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Ron E. Jackson acquired 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, with a total value of $99,474.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,516.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.33 per share, with a total value of $163,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,830 shares in the company, valued at $16,180,253.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEB. Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 30,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 172,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 15,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.