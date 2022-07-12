PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.63-$6.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $170.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $235.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.11. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $148.78 and a 12-month high of $177.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 62.93%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $178.36.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,445,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,903,000 after buying an additional 60,551 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,574,000. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $36,550,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $20,784,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

